iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Trimmed by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.90. 3,855,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,226. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.24 and its 200 day moving average is $110.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

