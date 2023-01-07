Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report issued on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for First Industrial Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

NYSE FR opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $65.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 37,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 34,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

