JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JELD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Insider Activity

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $582,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 130,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,305. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in JELD-WEN by 19.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JELD-WEN by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $937.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.