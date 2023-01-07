Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Down 54.4% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.83 million and $53,828.15 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 54.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012773 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040490 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005835 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018715 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00234404 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00755779 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $52,107.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

