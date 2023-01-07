Jet Protocol Trading Down 31.1% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $12.84 million and $53,568.68 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012760 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040222 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018754 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00234206 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00755779 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $52,107.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

