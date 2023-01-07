Joystick Price Down 59.8% This Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Joystick has traded 59.8% lower against the US dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001175 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $40.80 million and $50,167.27 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012725 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040467 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005855 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018728 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00234575 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.19873551 USD and is down -29.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $80,628.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

