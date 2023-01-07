JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Integrity Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 139.9% in the second quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 668,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 478,820 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BBEU opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05.

