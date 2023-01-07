JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €55.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($45.74) price target on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) price target on Renault in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) price target on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on Renault in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.04) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

RNO stock opened at €36.15 ($38.45) on Tuesday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($78.41) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($107.13). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.88.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

