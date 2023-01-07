JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €9.80 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.43) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.57) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €8.55 ($9.10) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.51) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.25 ($5.59) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of LHA stock opened at €8.32 ($8.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of €7.63 and a 200 day moving average of €6.65. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.25 ($5.59) and a 1 year high of €8.07 ($8.59).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

