JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 320” Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 320 ($3.86) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 330 ($3.98) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.01) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.23) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.30) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.43) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 555.75 ($6.70).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 372.20 ($4.48) on Wednesday. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.34) and a one year high of GBX 729.20 ($8.79). The company has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 369.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 361.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In related news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk bought 10,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £39,646.88 ($47,767.33). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,321 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,570.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

