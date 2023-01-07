JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Target Price to $15.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $29.59.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nordstrom by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 27.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Stories

