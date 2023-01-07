Kava Price Tops $0.66 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00003889 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $244.80 million and $15.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00069098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00060126 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023522 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000233 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000938 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 371,487,500 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

