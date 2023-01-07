Keb Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,122 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $74.55.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

