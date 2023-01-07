Keb Asset Management LLC Purchases 40,286 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Keb Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,286 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Keb Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,737,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,331,000 after buying an additional 3,661,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $143,431,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,577,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,464,000 after buying an additional 1,047,737 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $95,660,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,890,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,408,000 after buying an additional 2,432,334 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $22.42 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $26.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09.

