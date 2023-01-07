Keb Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Keb Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 14.5% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $22,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $260,823,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,890,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,838,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,709,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

