Keep Network (KEEP) Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Keep Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $66.28 million and $486,364.96 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 70.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00431785 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.07 or 0.01766953 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,161.99 or 0.30497820 BTC.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
