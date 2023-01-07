Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KDP. Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.75. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 92,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $3,533,882.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,978,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,250,631.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 422,300 shares of company stock worth $16,159,259. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,015,000 after buying an additional 16,279,787 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,804,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,560,000 after buying an additional 7,736,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,527,000 after buying an additional 4,898,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,181 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

