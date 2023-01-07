Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 150.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $150.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.28.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

