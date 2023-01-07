Keybank National Association OH Sells 543 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock opened at $162.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.37.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

