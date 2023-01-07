Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.74

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.74 and traded as low as $1.36. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 21,705 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kingstone Companies to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.33). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

