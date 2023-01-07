KlayUniverse (KUT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.01 Million

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $2.01 million and $780.04 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.04228271 USD and is down -11.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $970.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

