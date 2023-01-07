KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 14,013 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

