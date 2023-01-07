KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 4,088 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.2% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $348.08 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $404.37. The stock has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

