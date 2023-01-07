KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

AEP stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

