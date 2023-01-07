KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $8,484,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $315.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $553.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.95. The company has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.54.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.