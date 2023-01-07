KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $193.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

