KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE DUK opened at $105.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.02. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

