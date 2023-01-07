KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 21,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 87,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.46 and its 200-day moving average is $88.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

