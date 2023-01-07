KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 13,653 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,653 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. City State Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $123.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

