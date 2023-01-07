KOK (KOK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $487,356.02

KOK (KOK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, KOK has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $51.63 million and $487,356.02 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00037528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00041171 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005878 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018659 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00234605 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.10351533 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $501,594.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.