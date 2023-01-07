Konnect (KCT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $835.59 Million

Konnect (KCT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Konnect has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Konnect token can currently be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $37,764.89 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Konnect Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

