Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $945,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 273,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 115,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $136.45.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

