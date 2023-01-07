Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Koss has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $48.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.54.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 68.16%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

About Koss

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koss by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.