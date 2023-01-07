KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Hits $6.65 on Major Exchanges

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $654.22 million and approximately $569,726.13 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for approximately $6.65 or 0.00039300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00431282 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.56 or 0.01662769 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,158.31 or 0.30462293 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

