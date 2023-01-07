Kujira (KUJI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $48.13 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kujira has a market capitalization of $48.13 million and $62,356.10 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kujira

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 106,830,919 coins. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.44132639 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $62,045.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

