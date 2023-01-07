Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $646.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LCSHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 675 ($8.13) to GBX 700 ($8.43) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.63) to GBX 589 ($7.10) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investec raised Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 760 ($9.16) to GBX 770 ($9.28) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 517 ($6.23) to GBX 546 ($6.58) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Lancashire Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $7.25 on Friday. Lancashire has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

