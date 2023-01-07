Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett Stock Performance
LCI stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.95. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Lannett
About Lannett
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lannett (LCI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.