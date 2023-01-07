Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Performance

LCI stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.95. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lannett

About Lannett

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lannett by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 36,690 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lannett by 88.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Lannett by 115.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 163,110 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 10.7% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 515,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

