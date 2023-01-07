Laqira Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $131,122.62 (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $23.79 million and $131,122.62 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00431955 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.41 or 0.01731337 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,170.53 or 0.30509840 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol launched on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

