Largo (NYSE:LGO) Trading 1.1% Higher

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.51. 44,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 46,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Largo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Largo from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Largo Stock Up 11.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $394.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Largo Company Profile
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Largo (LGO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.