Largo (NYSE:LGO) Trading 1.1% Higher

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.51. 44,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 46,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Largo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Largo from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo Stock Up 11.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $394.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Largo Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Largo by 8.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Largo by 10.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,790,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,647,000 after buying an additional 456,965 shares in the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in Largo in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Largo in the second quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Largo in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.