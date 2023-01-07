LCX (LCX) Market Capitalization Tops $36.74 Million

LCX (LCX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. LCX has a market capitalization of $36.74 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LCX has traded up 48.6% against the dollar. One LCX token can currently be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LCX Profile

LCX’s launch date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com.

Buying and Selling LCX

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

