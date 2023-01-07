Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Legrand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Legrand from €97.00 ($103.19) to €89.00 ($94.68) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €85.00 ($90.43) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Legrand from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Legrand from €97.00 ($103.19) to €86.00 ($91.49) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Legrand Stock Performance

Shares of LGRDY stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. Legrand has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $23.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

