LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,823.99

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $12,823.99 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

