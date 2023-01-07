LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

LGIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Price Performance

LGIH stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 10.89. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $145.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $547.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 15.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $94,412.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,490 shares in the company, valued at $141,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,296,000 after buying an additional 1,099,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 19.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,713,000 after purchasing an additional 145,621 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.2% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 595,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 470,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 73.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,011,000 after purchasing an additional 174,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.