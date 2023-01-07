LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.50.
LGIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
LGI Homes Price Performance
LGIH stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 10.89. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $145.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $94,412.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,490 shares in the company, valued at $141,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,296,000 after buying an additional 1,099,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 19.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,713,000 after purchasing an additional 145,621 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.2% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 595,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 470,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 73.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,011,000 after purchasing an additional 174,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
LGI Homes Company Profile
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.