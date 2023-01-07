Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Lincoln National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. Lincoln National has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $9.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.