Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 28.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 4.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.35.

Linde Trading Up 3.5 %

LIN opened at $316.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $347.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

