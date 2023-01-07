Lisk (LSK) One Day Volume Hits $1.39 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Lisk has a market cap of $100.48 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00004232 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00026822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000306 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002377 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004955 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,219,765 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

