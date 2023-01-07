Litecoin Cash 1-Day Volume Hits $159.69 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.22 million and $159.69 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 774,003,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,974,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00279976 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $190.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
