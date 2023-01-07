Litecoin Cash 1-Day Volume Hits $159.69 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.22 million and $159.69 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 774,003,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,974,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00279976 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $190.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

