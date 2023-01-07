Mammoth (MMT) Trading Down 9.8% This Week

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mammoth token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Mammoth has a market cap of $20.89 million and approximately $9,032.03 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00306192 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,866.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

