Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Invests $999,000 in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 6,337.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of FMC by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 439,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after purchasing an additional 68,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

Insider Activity

FMC Stock Up 3.1 %

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FMC opened at $125.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.15. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.