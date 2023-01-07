Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($11.69) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Mattioli Woods Trading Down 1.6 %

LON:MTW opened at GBX 635 ($7.65) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £325.29 million and a P/E ratio of 7,937.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 605.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 642.24. Mattioli Woods has a 1 year low of GBX 530 ($6.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 840 ($10.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Insider Transactions at Mattioli Woods

About Mattioli Woods

In other news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli purchased 36,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.60) per share, with a total value of £198,217.08 ($238,815.76).

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

